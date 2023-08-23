Former president Trump ready to rock orange jumpsuit for ‘election integrity’

Former President Donald Trump has declared his intention to "proudly be arrested" in Georgia, asserting his commitment to election integrity. The announcement was made via his social media platform, Truth Social, where Trump posted, "NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

Confirming his plans on the same platform, Trump expressed his disbelief, stating, "Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

Trump's impending surrender relates to allegations surrounding a "perfect phone call" he made, not murder, as he clarified. He criticized District Attorney Willis for being in cahoots with the "Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ," framing the case as a witch hunt focused on election interference.

Trump's lawyers have reached an agreement for a $200,000 bond, ensuring his quick arrest without prolonged detention. The agreement also prohibits Trump from intimidating witnesses or discussing the case through any means, including social media.

This development emerges in the midst of a larger case involving 18 co-defendants, all linked to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Some of these co-defendants have already surrendered ahead of the noon deadline. Notably, the former president's decision to turn himself in coincides with his GOP rivals' first primary debate in Milwaukee, an event he has chosen to skip due to his commanding lead in the polls.

As the nation watches, Trump's surrender spotlights his ‘dedication’ to what he terms "election integrity."