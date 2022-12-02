Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election

Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election

world news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Sajid Javid: Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said.

Sajid Javid: Sajid Javid is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.

Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.

Read more: UK may face 'prolonged period' of excess deaths following pandemic. Here's why

Javid ran unsuccessfully to be leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, when he was eliminated midway through the leadership contest, and in 2022 when he withdrew before the first round of voting.

"After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election," he said on Twitter.

"Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
sajid javid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP