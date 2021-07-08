'Foundation of our relationship with China has been disturbed’: Jaishankar

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday while addressing an event in Moscow said that the relationship between India and China has been disturbed due to border clashes between both countries in 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

“For the last one year there has been a lot of concern regarding the relationship and China did not respect the border agreements it signed up to. For the first time in 45 years, there were incidents at the border with casualties,” Jaishankar said while addressing an event at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow.

“Peace and tranquility at the border are the fundamentals of a relationship between any neighbouring countries. Naturally the foundation has been disturbed, so has the relationship,” Jaishankar further added.

Jaishankar’s observation came in response to a question on how India views the rise of China. He said that there has been a rise of new powers after several nations won their independence from colonial rule all over the world.

“China is part of an exception and China is part of a trend as well, because of its history, scale and power today. For us (India), it is a natural happening to some degree because we see ourselves in a similar situation. The timing may show we are a few years behind and the pace and intensity of it may be slightly different but broadly in the same time span India’s position vis-a-vis the world has also changed,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar further said that China's rise impacts India as it is India’s immediate neighbour. He said its rise also impacts Russia and Eurasia and forums like BRICS show how each of these nations profits collaboratively.

“For the last 40 years we maintained a stable relationship with China, there is a big economic element since China emerged as our second-largest economic partner,” Jaishankar said referring to India’s economic relationship with its neighbour.

During his address, Jaishankar said India’s strategic, diplomatic and cultural ties with Russia are important in today’s world. He said that ties between both countries ranging over military to medicine as well as space and nuclear shows India’s commitment towards stronger ties with Russia. Jaishankar said that the 2+2 dialogue between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin ‘promises to provide new vitality’ to India-Russia relations.

Jaishankar will meet Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.