World News / Four more bodies found in Florida condo rubble; at least 16 dead
world news

Four more bodies found in Florida condo rubble; at least 16 dead

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.
Surfside, Florida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Local search and rescue personnel and members of an Israeli team work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building.(AP)

The bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, raising the death toll to 16 people, a fire official told victims' families Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night. He said the victims' next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah said that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

