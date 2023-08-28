Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces to join Taiwan presidential race

Reuters |
Aug 28, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed.

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan's next president as an independent candidate.

Terry Gou, founder of Taiwan's Foxconn. (Reuters)

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.

Democratically governed Taiwan will hold the vote in mid-January.

