French unions and student groups are planning another day of strikes and protests on Tuesday, testing the momentum of a movement that has brought repeated disruption in recent weeks.

French police officers monitor students as France's Education Minister visits the Lycee Nelson Mandela for its reopening, after it was partially set on fire during a blockade by students in early October. (Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP)

Protesters are seeking to keep up pressure on the government after it offered concessions including a boost to the minimum wage and pledges to invest in education infrastructure.

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“Our numbers and determination have forced the government to open its checkbook. Although their announcements are far short of our demands, we have made them react,” the student organization Coordination Nationale Lycéenne said in a statement calling for protests to continue.

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The high-school protests that began in September broadened into a backlash over rising living costs, with unions joining to demand higher wages in the public and private sectors. The grassroots Yellow Vest movement, which emerged in 2018, has also participated.

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{{^usCountry}} A bolstered police presence at marches has largely avoided a repeat of October 17, when protests degenerated into rioting and looting across the country. Turnout has also faded at the most recent demonstrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bolstered police presence at marches has largely avoided a repeat of October 17, when protests degenerated into rioting and looting across the country. Turnout has also faded at the most recent demonstrations. {{/usCountry}}

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The minority government is running out of margin to react to demands by protesters as it also faces a parliamentary showdown over the budget. Its capacity to respond is also restricted by a surge in borrowing costs, as the combination of political, social and fiscal difficulties sparked bond market selloffs.

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The government has focused much of its response on proposals that have no direct impact on public finances, including raising a cap on regulated savings accounts and overhauling the procedure for university admissions. Still, the increase in the minimum wage announced last week will cost the state around an extra €1 billion ($1.1 billion) as it also raises the lowest civil servant salaries.

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“A few extra euros on the minimum wage won’t be enough to quell the anger,” the leftist CGT union said in a statement last week. “All wages, as well as the index for civil servants’ pay, must be increased.”