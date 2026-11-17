New Delhi: Nearly 70 people, including All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, on Monday protested on Monday near the Union environment ministry over air pollution in the Capital.

The demonstration took place amid a heavy security deployment, with multiple layers of barricades erected along major and minor roads leading to the ministry. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were also in force in the area.

Carrying placards that read “I need clean air”,“Remember a clear Delhi sky,” and “I am here for our children”, protesters said that, despite restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the air quality levels remain alarmingly high.

“I am not able to breathe, that’s why I am here,” said 54-year-old social activist and protester, Bhavna Sharma. “The sound of crackers bursting was heard till late midnight. The visuals of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna, even as Chhath Puja was being celebrated along its banks, are alarming. People need to wake up to this reality and adapt religious practices accordingly. But it is concerning that the government hasn’t realised the gravity of the situation,” Sharma added.

“There’s a series of actions taken by the government under GRAP, but the AQI levels are still high which means these measures aren’t effective enough,” said JNU PhD scholar, Nitish. “No one can wear masks, and sit inside rooms with air purifiers for 24 hours. These should be exceptions which are now being normalised.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to air pollution; both short- and long-term measures are needed. Strict enforcement of cracker bans could have been an immediate step, but the Supreme Court’s directives were openly flouted, with crackers being burst even after a complete ban came into force November 9. This continues because there is no effective deterrent,” said AISA activist Danish Ali.

The demonstrators, most of whom were students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, also raised concerns over the rising cost of living in the city amid measures to tackle the impact of air pollution. “As students we can’t afford buying air purifiers,” said Puranjai, a PhD scholar at JNU and a protestor.