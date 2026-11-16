‘Highest priority’: Centre reaches out to Neha Bora over toxic air in Delhi-NCR protest

The Union environment ministry responded late on Sunday evening to an email from All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, asserting that minister Bhupender Yadav attaches the “highest priority” to tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR and is continuously monitoring enforcement measures across states. (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

In an email to Bora, who has asked people to head to Yadav’s Jor Bagh office on Monday afternoon, the ministry also noted that the minister is currently in Türkiye leading the Indian delegation at the COP31 climate summit.

Bora announced the plan to visit the minister’s office on Monday, saying her initial request for an appointment to discuss air pollution and its impact on citizens’ health had gone unanswered. Asked whether she would proceed with the plan after the ministry’s response, AISA said its programme “remains unchanged”.

On Monday morning, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) also announced it would join the citizens’ delegation marching to the minister’s office to fight for their “Right to Breathe”.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning. The city recorded an AQI of 218 at 8am, falling in the ‘poor’ category. After touching 207 at 3am, the 24-hour rolling AQI average has started reversing its downward trend and is expected to deteriorate further during the day.

In a video released on Sunday, Bora sharply attacked the government over the air crisis in Delhi-NCR, saying she requested an urgent meeting with the minister on November 12 over worsening air pollution and the public health crisis, but received no response. “Either you have people like Bhupender Yadav, who, amidst a public health emergency, are quiet – or you have people like Rekha Gupta or Mohan Bhagwat, who are giving all sorts of unscientific excuses to justify pollution...” she said in her video, urging people to reach outside the minister’s office for the right to breathe and the right to life.

In its response late on Sunday, the ministry said Yadav was “continuously monitoring and reviewing” the measures taken by state governments and local authorities.

“In his last meeting with the Delhi NCR states held on November 11, the NCR states have been directed to ensure strict, time-bound and coordinated ground-level enforcement including deputation of secretary-level senior officers in each city of Delhi NCR states to closely monitor the enforcement actions,” the email said. HT has reviewed the response sent by V Pazhaniyandi, director in the ministry.

It also said CAQM was coordinating efforts across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with local bodies, to tackle air pollution.

It also added that Yadav was currently in Turkey, leading the Indian delegation at COP31.

In the November 12 letter, Bora, along with environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari, public policy and health expert Urvashi Prasad, and former Air Pollution Action Group member Ashish Jacob, sought discussions with the minister on 10 key concerns related to air pollution.

These included declaring air pollution a national emergency requiring year-round attention, strengthening air quality monitoring and data transparency, addressing its health impacts, aligning the Air Quality Index with World Health Organisation standards, adopting a bottom-up approach to air governance, ensuring adequate budgetary allocations for pollution prevention, enforcing emission norms for coal-fired power plants, addressing pollution from transport and agricultural practices, improving dust and waste management; and strengthening accountability for polluters, ecosystem protection and urban planning.

“The air-quality crisis has created alarming levels. On Diwali night this year, Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, while many official monitoring stations stopped reporting data during the peak hours. As concerned citizens, we have chosen to reach out to you directly,” the letter stated.