Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two French citizens held in Iran freed from prison

Two French citizens held in Iran freed from prison

AP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 12, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Nearly a half-dozen other French citizens are thought to be held in Iranian prisons.

Two French citizens imprisoned in Iran have been freed, France's foreign minister said Friday.

French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere. (AFP)

Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan, who both had been held in a prison in Mashad, in northwest Iran, were heading to Paris, a statement from Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

Also Read| Iran hangs two in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

Colonna “thanked all those who worked for their freedom” and spoke earlier Friday with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the statement said without elaborating.

Briere, 38, was arrested in May 2020 for taking photographs with a drone in an area where cameras were forbidden. He was convicted of spying, then reportedly acquitted this year.

Phelan, 64, was arrested seven months ago while visiting Iran for consulting activities for a tour company, according to French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

Nearly a half-dozen other French citizens are thought to be held in Iranian prisons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
foreign minister iran prison france israel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP