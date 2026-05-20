...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

France encourages women to report rape in probes of star Bruel

France encourages women to report rape in probes of star Bruel

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:48 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

The French government spokeswoman on Tuesday encouraged women to speak out about sexual violence, "even decades later", as she addressed mounting allegations of rape and assault targeting popular singer and actor Patrick Bruel.

France encourages women to report rape in probes of star Bruel

Bruel, 67, is a major figure in French pop culture, with multiple top?selling albums to his name, and has appeared in more than 40 films.

He is the latest in a string of French film and music celebrities accused of sexual assault.

"We must continue to bring into public discourse extremely clear messages that encourage women to speak out, even decades later," government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told broadcaster France 2, referring to claims of rape targeting Bruel.

"We must all work toward a political, media and judicial system that allows women who have been victims of sexist and sexual violence to speak out, to say it publicly, and to be heard by the justice system," she added.

"I listen to them," she added. "And then it is up to the justice system to establish the truth of the facts."

Two women also filed another complaint last week for rape and sexual assault, which should lead to a new investigation.

"I have never forced a woman," Bruel wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"And if I may have hurt anyone, I sincerely regret it."

Three Bruel concerts scheduled for December in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec have been cancelled, events company Gestev said Tuesday, citing difficulty promoting the shows "given the current context".

dho-far-bs/jhb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sexual violence
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / France encourages women to report rape in probes of star Bruel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.