France imposes sanctions on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar

Reuters |
Dec 05, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: France imposed sanctions at a national level on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Marwan Issa.

France on Tuesday imposed asset freezes on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, the latest leader from the Islamist group to be added to its national sanctions list, according to a decree published in the country's official journal.

Israel-Hamas War: Head of the political wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar attends a rally.(AFP)

France on Nov. 13 imposed sanctions at a national level on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Marwan Issa.

It is working with partners to impose sanctions on Hamas individuals and its financing network at European Union level, diplomats have said.

Topics
france hamas
