Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / France makes Covid-19 pass mandatory for restaurants, service jobs' staff
world news

France makes Covid-19 pass mandatory for restaurants, service jobs' staff

The public is already required to show the pass to go to French restaurants, tourist sites and many other public venues.
AP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Nearly 72 per cent of French people have had at least one virus dose and more than 64 per ce are fully vaccinated.

Some two million French workers in restaurants and other service jobs must now show a health pass to go to work, as part of the government's virus-fighting efforts.

The public is already required to show the pass to go to French restaurants, tourist sites and many other public venues.

Starting Monday, all staff members must also show the pass, which requires proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test or recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Those who don’t risk suspension or other punishment, and businesses that don’t comply, face potential fines.

Nearly 72 per cent of French people have had at least one virus dose and more than 64 per ce are fully vaccinated. A small but vocal minority of people who oppose vaccinations or the health pass system have held weekly protests around the country since July.

France recorded the second-highest number of infections in Europe over the past month, but its summer spike in cases has started to subside since the government imposed stricter vaccination and other virus rules. The country has reported more than 114,000 virus-related deaths.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france restaurants covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban calls US drone strike 'arbitrary': Report

'C.1.2': New variant of Sars-CoV-2 detected in South Africa, researchers say

She made history by interviewing Taliban leader, but has now left Afghanistan

ETIM may shift to ISKP with Taliban-China alliance over Xinjiang
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP