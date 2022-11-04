Watch: MP shouts ‘go back to Africa’ to black colleague in French parliament

The French parliament was suspended after a far-Right MP in Marine Le Pen’s party was accused of shouting “back to Africa” to a black colleague on Thursday. As Carlos Martens Bilongo of the Left-wing France Unbowed party (La France Insoumise) was asking a question on migration, he was interrupted by Gregoire de Fournas, a newly-elected member.

“They should go back to Africa!” Gregoire de Fournas said.

Following the comment, angry scenes were seen in the French parliament as Yael Braun-Pivet, the national assembly speaker, suspended the session after demanding to know who had made the comment.

“Racism has no place in our democracy,” Elisabeth Borne, French prime minister said.

Gregoire de Fournas later said that the comment was made owning to his party's demand to halt to all illegal immigration after a surge in the number of people trying to reach France from Africa in recent years.

“They understood, which I find hard to believe, that I was talking about the MP himself, which is totally false,” he said.

France leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted that the comments were “beyond intolerable” and that the MP should be thrown out of the National Assembly.

