Home / World News / France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK
world news

France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK

Early Sunday, the coastguard was alerted that several boats were in trouble off the coast of Calais. One was picked up by a French patrol boat and the 38 people on board taken to Calais.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:41 PM IST
In 2020 alone, there were some 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings, according to the coastguard, more than four times the previous year's number.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

French maritime authorities said they had rescued 72 migrants in the English Channel on Sunday whose vessels ran into difficulties as they tried to reach the UK.

Early Sunday, the coastguard was alerted that several boats were in trouble off the coast of Calais.

One was picked up by a French patrol boat and the 38 people on board taken to Calais.

Meanwhile, 34 more migrants were rescued by a tugboat operated by the French navy and taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer, also on France's Channel coast.

All the rescued migrants were in good health and were handed over to rescue services and the border police.

Since late 2018, the number of illegal Channel crossings has risen sharply as migrants try to reach Britain despite dangers linked to busy shipping traffic, strong currents and low water temperatures.

In 2020 alone, there were some 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings, according to the coastguard, more than four times the previous year's number.

Six people died and three went missing trying to cross last year, compared to four dead in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths

Nepal government alerts public to avoid gatherings, take Covid-19 precautions

South Africa sells AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to other African Union nations

UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france united kingdom
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP