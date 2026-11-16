France to present evidence of alleged Iranian cyberattack on supermarkets, seek EU sanctions

France will present evidence to European Union (EU) ministers on Monday of an alleged cyberattack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting supermarket refrigerators in the country. Paris will also push for fresh sanctions against Tehran over the incident, Reuters reported.

Employees empty freezers to load shopping carts with frozen goods that have to be thrown away after a hacker attack allegedly raised the temperature in the freezers to 50 degrees Celcius. (AFP)

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French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking to reporters ahead of the monthly EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, said France would share details of the alleged attack with European counterparts. Barrot said the country aims to have a list of new individuals and entities targeted by sanctions prepared within a month.

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This follows France's earlier announcement that it identified Iran's Revolutionary Guards as being behind the cyberattack, which disrupted refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets in October.

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Cyberattack on French supermarkets

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{{^usCountry}} Overnight on October 11-12, refrigeration systems at around 700 supermarket locations across France were targeted by cyberattacks, according to French authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overnight on October 11-12, refrigeration systems at around 700 supermarket locations across France were targeted by cyberattacks, according to French authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Hackers reportedly gained remote access to the digital controls of refrigerators, freezers and chilled food cabinets, altering their temperature settings and forcing them into abnormal defrost cycles. In some cases, temperatures rose to more than 50 degrees Celsius, causing large quantities of perishable food to spoil.

An employee cleans an empty refrigerator at a supermarket.

Several supermarkets were forced to discard their food stocks, while the extreme temperature rise reportedly triggered fires at some locations. The incident also caused significant financial losses for retailers.

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The attack exposed security weaknesses in internet-connected refrigeration equipment, according to a report by Le Monde. Some supermarket operators were reportedly unaware that their cooling systems were accessible online, while outdated software and weak passwords made the equipment vulnerable to hacking.

The attack reportedly affected ordinary commercial equipment.

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Why France has blamed Iran

France, on November 9, accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out the attack. Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Barrot said French government agencies had established the responsibility of the IRGC.

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"I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said earlier.

Barrot described the incident as unprecedented in its scale and aggression, adding that it was the first large-scale cyberattack aimed at sabotage on French territory. French investigators linked the operation to Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Centre. The group is also known in cyber circles as CyberAveng3rs, the BBC reported earlier.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said a judicial investigation had been opened against the head of the unit, his two deputies and other individuals who may be identified during the probe.

ALSO READ | Europe supermarket cyberattacks: Who heats a freezer to 50°C, and why that is worrying

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According to the prosecutor, investigators found traces of Farsi-language activity and IP addresses linked to devices located in Iran. She said the attackers had remotely accessed refrigeration equipment through web interfaces, initiated abnormal and prolonged defrost cycles, and simultaneously disabled temperature warning systems.

The Paris prosecutor's office also sought international arrest warrants for the alleged head of the cyber unit and his two deputies.

France summons Iranian ambassador, Tehran rejects allegations

Following the accusations, France summoned Iran's ambassador to the foreign ministry to lodge a formal protest. Barrot said Paris would take all necessary and proportionate measures to prevent similar attacks, including steps that might not be made public. He also did not rule out additional responses, including cyber measures.

Iran rejected France's allegations on November 10, describing them as "baseless" and accusing Paris of making one-sided claims about Tehran's cyber activities.

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Iran's foreign ministry rejected the accusations and condemned what it called a repeated policy of making allegations against the Islamic Republic, as per Iran International.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)