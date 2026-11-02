Cyberattack on supermarket fridges across 6 European countries, freezers reach 50°C: ‘Everything destroyed’

Supermarkets across several European countries on Monday reported cyberattacks on their refrigeration systems, causing temperatures in refrigerators and freezers to rise sharply and leaving stores with spoiled food. Shopping carts with food that is spoiled or risks being spoiled are pictured after freezers and fridges were emptied at the ICA Kvantum supermarket in Sjoebo, Sweden on November 2. (AFP) The incidents affected outlets in Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia and Finland. This comes less than three weeks after a similar cyberattack hit hundreds of supermarkets in France which forced retailers to discard large quantities of chilled and frozen products, AFP reported. No group has claimed responsibility for either wave of attacks. Ireland's third-largest supermarket chain, SuperValu, confirmed that refrigeration systems in 13 of its 223 stores had been affected by a cyber incident, as per news agency Reuters.

The company said the problem involved a specific model of equipment and that chilled and frozen products had been removed from sale. SuperValu's owner, Musgrave, was investigating the incident after its monitoring systems alerted it to the problem. In Sweden, supermarket chains ICA and Coop also reported problems with their refrigeration systems. Coop confirmed that six of its stores had been affected, while ICA said a limited number of outlets experienced disruptions overnight. According to Reuters, the incidents caused temperatures inside refrigerators and freezers to rise, forcing stores to deal with spoiled food. The impact was particularly severe at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, where freezer temperatures reportedly reached 50 degrees Celsius. Engla Ingwall, the store's sales manager, told Reuters that the attack began at around 2 am and was first noticed at 5.30 am. "There has been a cyberattack and all our freezers reached 50 degrees (Celsius)," Ingwall told Reuters. "Everything is destroyed."

Empty refrigerated shelves following a refrigeration outage at a Proxy Delhaize store in Maleizen, Overijse, Belgium, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (Bloomberg)