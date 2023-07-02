France unrest: Arrests in riots rise to 719, says ministry
AFP |
Arrests during a fifth night of rioting over the police killing of a teenager in France have risen to 719.
Arrests during a fifth night of rioting over the police killing of a teenager in France have risen to 719, the interior ministry said Sunday.
Hours earlier the ministry had given a provisional figure of 486 arrests, saying violence seemed to be lessening compared to the previous night when around 1,300 people were taken into custody.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.