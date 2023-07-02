Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
France unrest: Arrests in riots rise to 719, says ministry

AFP |
Jul 02, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Arrests during a fifth night of rioting over the police killing of a teenager in France have risen to 719.

Arrests during a fifth night of rioting over the police killing of a teenager in France have risen to 719, the interior ministry said Sunday.

French police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe in the Champs Elysees area of Paris on July 1, 2023, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (AFP)

Hours earlier the ministry had given a provisional figure of 486 arrests, saying violence seemed to be lessening compared to the previous night when around 1,300 people were taken into custody.

Topics
rioting france
