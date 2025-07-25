Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

France will recognise Palestine statehood, says Macron in big announcement

AFP |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 01:40 am IST

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state. Including France, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 nations.

France will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a rally called by several French organisations in support of Palestinian people at Place de la Republique in Paris.(AFP File Photo)
A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a rally called by several French organisations in support of Palestinian people at Place de la Republique in Paris.(AFP File Photo)

"True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine. I will make a formal announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September," the French head of state wrote on X and Instagram.

Including France, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 countries, according to an AFP tally, though Israel and the United States strongly oppose recognition.

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state.

"The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population," Macron wrote.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / France will recognise Palestine statehood, says Macron in big announcement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On