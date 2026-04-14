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French lawmakers pass bill simplifying return of colonial-era art

French lawmakers pass bill simplifying return of colonial-era art

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:23 am IST
AFP |
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French lawmakers on Monday passed a bill to simplify the return of artworks looted during the colonial era to their countries of origin.

French lawmakers pass bill simplifying return of colonial-era art

France still has in its possession tens of thousands of artworks and other prized artefacts that it looted from its colonial empire.

The draft legislation to return them was unanimously approved by the lower house National Assembly late on Monday.

The upper house had unanimously passed the measure in January.

President Emmanuel Macron has made it a political promise to return the cultural items, and has gone further than his predecessors in admitting past French abuses in Africa.

Speaking on a visit to the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou shortly after taking office in 2017, Macron vowed that France would never again interfere in its former colonies and promised to facilitate the return of African cultural heritage within five years.

Designed to streamline the process, Monday's bill specifically targets property acquired between 1815 and 1972.

A series of coups in west Africa have brought several military juntas hostile to Paris into power in former French colonies in recent years.

In 2023, France adopted two so-called framework laws to return objects in two categories: one for goods looted from Jewish families during World War II, and another for the repatriation of human remains from public collections.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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