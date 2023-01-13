Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Frene Ginwala dies: 7 points

South African Indian-origin freedom struggle veteran and National Orders awardee Dr Frene Noshir Ginwala passed away aged 90. The country's president Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed in a statement that Frene Ginwala had died at her home on Thursday evening. She was South Africa’s first parliamentary speaker after Nelson Mandela became the first democratically-elected President of the country in 1994.

“Frene Ginwala epitomised the ethos and expectations of our then fledgling Constitution and played an important role in building the capacity of Parliament through the transformation of activists and leaders into lawmakers who were, in turn, able to transform our country,” Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Here are seven points on Frene Ginwala:

Frene Ginwala is the grandchild of one of the very few Parsi families who had emigrated from India. Frene Ginwala’s parents sent her to study in the UK before they left South Africa to settle in Mozambique. Frene Ginwala helped set up the ANC in exile in Tanzania. Frene Ginwala was South Africa’s first Parliamentary speaker after Nelson Mandela became the first-elected president of the country in 1994. “On behalf of the nation and of the legislative, executive and judicial components of the State, (I offer my) sincere condolences to Dr Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh, and their families,” Cyril Ramaphosa said. Frene Noshir Ginwala was born on April 25, 1932. In 2005, she was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her contribution.

