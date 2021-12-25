New research claims Omicron has cold-like symptoms, resembles parainfluenza

Amid the global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the scientists in the United Kingdom have said that its symptoms now match those of common cold. They have also urged the UK government to include more number of symptoms in its public health policy on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The most common symptoms reported by UK scientists are running nose, headaches, fatigue, sneezing and sore throats. This is based on the analysis of confirmed cases in London, as listed on the Zoe Covid app.

At least half of those reporting cold-like symptoms tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Guardian report on the analysis of data. But only half of infected users also reported on classic three symptoms – fever, cough or loss of smell or taste – the Guardian report further said.

A committee of scientific advisers had also backed this analysis in a meeting on Thursday, saying that the loss of smell or taste seems to be reported less frequently.

On Thursday, Dr Bruce Patterson, who works for single cell diagnostic company IncellDx, also claimed that he has not seen as much of a loss of taste and smell compared to the previous variants.

He added that fatigue is present in Omicron-affected patients too, like in the cases of other coronavirus variants.

Dr Patterson said that Omicron looked similar to a virus called parainfluenza.

So far, Omicron is causing less severe strain, compared to early variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. A doctor in the United Kingdom has revealed a new Covid-19 symptom caused by the Omicron variant - really bad night sweats.

Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, told The Sun last week about the "telltale sign" - the sweats which are "those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes”.

Omicron was detected in samples in South Africa on November 24. Since then, it has been confirmed in more than 100 countries. Omicron has 37 mutations, due to which it is believed to be more resistant to drugs.

