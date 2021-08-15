Peaceful takeover of Kabul, assurance to citizens: What Taliban said as they prepared to come back to power after 20 yrs

On Sunday the Islamist insurgent force Taliban came closest to assuming power in Afghanistan after being ousted 20 years ago by the United States. The collapse of the Afghan government happened at a breakneck speed which left most allies stunned as they scrambled to evacuate their officials and citizens from the country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group is in talks with the Afghan government "for a peaceful surrender" of Kabul, after insurgents entered the capital's outskirts. "The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted.

The Taliban asked Afghan civilians to remain in their country and not leave out of fear. The order came as Kabul residents reported seeing insurgents peacefully enter some of Kabul's outer suburbs, triggering panic and fear in the population. “No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk," the Taliban said, reported Reuters. The Afghan Presidential Palace tweeted on Sunday that Afghan security forces had control of Kabul even though firing occurred at a number of places in the capital.

Reuters reported that the streets of Kabul were choked with traffic as people were rushing to either get home or reach the airport. "Some people have left their keys in the car and have started walking to the airport," one resident told Reuters by phone. Another said: “People are all going home in fear of fighting,”

The Taliban spokesperson also assured those who have served the Afghan government and the military that they will be forgiven, as the group does not intend to take revenge. However, 84 Afghan servicemen crossed the border to Uzbekistan and asked for assistance, the ministry said.

A Taliban leader in Doha asked the Afghan forces to cease gunfire and allow passage to all civilians and foreigners. “Until the completion of the transition process, the responsibility for the security of Kabul is with the other side (the Afghan government).” the Mujahid said on Saturday. The ministry is in touch with Afghan officials to facilitate their return to the country. Elsewhere in Kabul a resident told news agency AFP that as the Taliban began to enter certain suburbs policemen changed out of their uniforms into civilian clothes.

So far Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has not commented or briefed reporters on the situation in Kabul. A palace official told Reuters that Ghani was holding emergency talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and top NATO officials as the Taliban waited at the outskirts of Kabul.