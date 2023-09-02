Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / G20 remains important despite Russia, China's absence: German chancellor

G20 remains important despite Russia, China's absence: German chancellor

Reuters |
Sep 02, 2023 04:15 AM IST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China, in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk released late on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(REUTERS)

The G20 still has an important contribution to make and a "big damn obligation" to fulfil, said Scholz, particularly as BRICS - a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - grows in significance.

Scholz, the leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), also said countries with a colonial history had a responsibility to enable development in former colonies.

The chancellor offered to help former colonies exploit and process their natural resources in what he called “fair partnerships.”

