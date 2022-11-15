'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference| LIVE
The annual two-day G20 Summit is set to begin Tuesday where key world leaders will gather to ponder upon contemporary global challenges. A gathering of world's major economies, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, United States President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than European Union which form the group.
"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” PM Modi said ahead of his departure from Delhi.
The conference could possibly see Modi-Xi interacting one-on-one since the Galwan border clash in June 2020. In the list of firsts, on Monday, US President Biden met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since taking office. Their meeting came amid a time of uncertainty and increased tensions between the superpowers.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:50 AM
Ukraine President Zelensky tells G20: 'Now time to end Russia's 'destructive war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed G20 leaders Tuesday and said, “Now is the time to end Russia's destructive war," reports AFP.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:41 AM
Ukraine president to attend G20 meet virtually
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the G20 meeting virtually, reports AFP.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:34 AM
French President Macron calls for Paris and Beijing to unite against war in Ukraine on sidelines of G20
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:28 AM
PM Modi attends G20 working session on food and energy security
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:21 AM
Leaders to hold three working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health
At G20 Summit, the world leaders will hold three working sessions – on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate in all three. PM Modi also has bilateral meetings scheduled with Indonesia President Widodo Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:16 AM
'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' is G20 Bali Summit's theme
Recover Together, Recover Stronger' was the theme chosen by Indonesia when it took charge last year. The presidency will held by India in the next conference.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:07 AM
'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference
Indonesian President Joko Widodo at G20 called for stronger commitments against war on Tuesday as he told world leaders at the event that “G20 must not fail," reports AFP. "Today, the world's eye is on us. Will we score a success? Or will we add one more failure? For me, the G20 must be successful, it must not fail," he told leaders at the opening session.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 08:04 AM
‘Must not fall into another world war’: Indonesia president tells G20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo at G20 says, “We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another world war.”
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:55 AM
PM Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:45 AM
'We must end the war': Indonesia president Widodo tells G20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on G20 group for stronger commitments to end war in an apparent reference to Russia-Ukraine, reports AFP. "Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," he said ahead of the summit's opening session.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:40 AM
US President Joe Biden arrives in Bali hotel to attend G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with US President Joe Biden at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali where the world leaders will attend the 17th G20 Summit beginning Tuesday.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:34 AM
PM Modi, Indian delegates in Bali hotel to attend 17th G20 Summit
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:29 AM
Cambodia PM Covid +ve after meeting world leaders at ASEAN, cancels G20 meetings
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19, after hosting more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:20 AM
Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomes PM Modi
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:06 AM
PM Modi arrives at the venue to attend G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 summit.