PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 summit dinner in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly exchanged greetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday, the first meeting since the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army's standoff in April 2020.

Watch: PM Modi, Xi Jinping talk at G20 dinner; first public exchange since 2020 LAC standoff

In September, Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. There was no report of a handshake or exchange of pleasantries between Modi and Xi at that time.

Modi met Xi at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the exchange between the two leaders.

There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday. But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not slot such a meeting.

