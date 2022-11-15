Home / World News / 'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference| LIVE
Live

'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference| LIVE

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 08:50 AM IST

G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia will be a two-day event beginning Tuesday where the member nations will gather to attend the annual conference of world's major economies.

G20 Summit: Indonesia President Joko Widodo addresses G20 leaders ahead of opening the Summit.
G20 Summit: Indonesia President Joko Widodo addresses G20 leaders ahead of opening the Summit.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

The annual two-day G20 Summit is set to begin Tuesday where key world leaders will gather to ponder upon contemporary global challenges. A gathering of world's major economies, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, United States President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than European Union which form the group.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” PM Modi said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

The conference could possibly see Modi-Xi interacting one-on-one since the Galwan border clash in June 2020. In the list of firsts, on Monday, US President Biden met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since taking office. Their meeting came amid a time of uncertainty and increased tensions between the superpowers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:50 AM IST

    Ukraine President Zelensky tells G20: 'Now time to end Russia's 'destructive war'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed G20 leaders Tuesday and said, “Now is the time to end Russia's destructive war," reports AFP.

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    Ukraine president to attend G20 meet virtually

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the G20 meeting virtually, reports AFP.

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:34 AM IST

    French President Macron calls for Paris and Beijing to unite against war in Ukraine on sidelines of G20

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    PM Modi attends G20 working session on food and energy security

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    Leaders to hold three working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health

    At G20 Summit, the world leaders will hold three working sessions – on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate in all three. PM Modi also has bilateral meetings scheduled with Indonesia President Widodo Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, PTI reported.

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' is G20 Bali Summit's theme

    Recover Together, Recover Stronger' was the theme chosen by Indonesia when it took charge last year. The presidency will held by India in the next conference.

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo at G20 called for stronger commitments against war on Tuesday as he told world leaders at the event that “G20 must not fail," reports AFP. "Today, the world's eye is on us. Will we score a success? Or will we add one more failure? For me, the G20 must be successful, it must not fail," he told leaders at the opening session.

  • Nov 15, 2022 08:04 AM IST

    ‘Must not fall into another world war’: Indonesia president tells G20

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo at G20 says, “We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another world war.”

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    PM Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:45 AM IST

    'We must end the war': Indonesia president Widodo tells G20

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on G20 group for stronger commitments to end war in an apparent reference to Russia-Ukraine, reports AFP. "Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," he said ahead of the summit's opening session.

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden arrives in Bali hotel to attend G20 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with US President Joe Biden at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali where the  world leaders will attend the 17th G20 Summit beginning Tuesday.

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST

    PM Modi, Indian delegates in Bali hotel to attend 17th G20 Summit

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    Cambodia PM Covid +ve after meeting world leaders at ASEAN, cancels G20 meetings

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19, after hosting more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:20 AM IST

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomes PM Modi

  • Nov 15, 2022 07:06 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives at the venue to attend G20 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g20 summit narendra modi indonesia bali + 2 more

UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations; India abstains

world news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:34 AM IST

The non-binding resolution calls for creation of a framework for Russian reparations for the war saying it "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

Members of the General Assembly vote on a draft resolution during a special session in the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters on November 14, 2022 in New York City.(AFP)
Members of the General Assembly vote on a draft resolution during a special session in the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters on November 14, 2022 in New York City.(AFP)

'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference| LIVE

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 08:50 AM IST

G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia will be a two-day event beginning Tuesday where the member nations will gather to attend the annual conference of world's major economies.

G20 Summit: Indonesia President Joko Widodo addresses G20 leaders ahead of opening the Summit.(AFP)
G20 Summit: Indonesia President Joko Widodo addresses G20 leaders ahead of opening the Summit.(AFP)

Cambodia PM Covid +ve after meeting world leaders at ASEAN, cancels G20 meetings

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:10 AM IST

Asia's longest-ruling leader said in a Facebook post that he got the positive result on arrival in Indonesia for a G20 summit, but was not experiencing any symptoms.

Phnom Penh: Cambodian PM Hun Sen during the 17th East Asia Summit at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(PTI)
Phnom Penh: Cambodian PM Hun Sen during the 17th East Asia Summit at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(PTI)

Elon Musk after employee says Twitter ‘super slow’ post wrong: ‘He’s fired’

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 06:52 AM IST

The world's richest person took over the social media platform last month following a whopping $44 billion deal.

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk had said that people must pay for the ‘blue tick’ on the platform. (HT_PRINT)
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk had said that people must pay for the ‘blue tick’ on the platform. (HT_PRINT)

Shots fired on US embassy vehicles in Haiti

world news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:43 AM IST

Gang violence has been rife in the Caribbean nation, and one local media report attributed the attack to the 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped a group of U.S. and Canadian missionaries in 2021.

A person looks at the vehicle of Eric Jean-Baptiste, former presidential candidate and leader of the Rally of Progressive National Democrats, as it sits near the police station in P�tion-ville, Haiti, on November 14, 2022.(AFP)
A person looks at the vehicle of Eric Jean-Baptiste, former presidential candidate and leader of the Rally of Progressive National Democrats, as it sits near the police station in P�tion-ville, Haiti, on November 14, 2022.(AFP)

Ukraine says Russia destroyed Kherson power station

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 02:08 AM IST

"The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in a post on Facebook.

This photograph taken on November 14, 2022, shows a foggy morning road between newly liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv in Ukraine.(AFP)
This photograph taken on November 14, 2022, shows a foggy morning road between newly liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv in Ukraine.(AFP)

G20 agree on draft communique despite divisions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 10:28 PM IST

Diplomats agreed on the wording of the communique after wrangling over wording related to the Russian invasion but the draft will need to be approved by leaders at their meeting, Bloomberg reported

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Indian community after arriving in Bali to attend the G20 Summit, on Monday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Indian community after arriving in Bali to attend the G20 Summit, on Monday. (PTI)

Russian software disguised as American enters US Army, CDC apps: Report

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 09:40 PM IST

The U.S. Army said it had removed an app containing Pushwoosh code in March because of the same concerns.

The entrance of the National Training Centre, a U.S. military training area located in the Mojave Desert in Fort Irwin, California, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
The entrance of the National Training Centre, a U.S. military training area located in the Mojave Desert in Fort Irwin, California, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

‘Consequences of nuclear use…’: US as CIA head meets Putin's spy chief

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 09:40 PM IST

In the first known high-level face-to-face US-Russian contact since Putin's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, William Burns was in Ankara to meet Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

CIA director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.(REUTERS file)
CIA director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.(REUTERS file)

At G20 summit meet, Biden and Xi discuss nuclear war, Taiwan and North Korea

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 08:19 PM IST

Apart from 'Russia's irresponsible threats of nuclear use' Biden also 'raised concerns about the DPRK's (North Korea) provocative behaviour'.

US President Joe Biden (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. (AP)
US President Joe Biden (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. (AP)

Biden, Xi Jinping agree 'nuclear war should never be fought'

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:20 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used.

Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)
Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)

Biden, Xi hold talks amid strained bilateral ties

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:25 PM IST

They met amid deeply strained bilateral ties over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s staunch support to Moscow, US’ deepening ties with Taiwan and the volatile situation in North Korea besides the dragging tension over trade

US President Joe Biden (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. (AP)
US President Joe Biden (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. (AP)

Watch: Russian state TV host says Kherson retreat may be a trap as Moscow…

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:56 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The retreat represents a significant setback for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian serviceman standing in attention during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian serviceman standing in attention during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson.(AFP)

Kate Middleton calmed down ‘anxious’ Queen Consort Camilla when…

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Kate Middleton-Queen Consort Camilla: “Shall we go in now?” Kate asked Camilla and the latter agreed following which the duo exited the balcony.

Kate Middleton- Queen Consort Camilla: Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton don't get along, a report said.(AFP File)
Kate Middleton- Queen Consort Camilla: Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton don't get along, a report said.(AFP File)

Sri Lanka announces 2023 budget aimed at clinching IMF deal

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:31 PM IST

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise the economy, Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis A Sri Lankan flag is waved by a protester.(AP)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis A Sri Lankan flag is waved by a protester.(AP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out