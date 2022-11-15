'G20 must not fail': Indonesia leader Widodo addresses Bali conference| LIVE

The annual two-day G20 Summit is set to begin Tuesday where key world leaders will gather to ponder upon contemporary global challenges. A gathering of world's major economies, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, United States President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than European Union which form the group.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” PM Modi said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

The conference could possibly see Modi-Xi interacting one-on-one since the Galwan border clash in June 2020. In the list of firsts, on Monday, US President Biden met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since taking office. Their meeting came amid a time of uncertainty and increased tensions between the superpowers.