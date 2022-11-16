G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali

The annual two-day G20 Summit which began on Tuesday entered the second day of the conference with increased political tensions over a missile strike in Poland that killed two people. US President Joe Biden convened an ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders to discuss the matters of the deadly explosion which has put Poland military on alert in the wake of possible escalation of the Russia- Ukraine tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit.

A gathering of the world's major economies, the event is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than the European Union which form the group.