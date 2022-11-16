Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali
Live

G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali

world news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST
G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia is a two-day event beginning Tuesday where the member nations will gather to attend the annual conference of world's major economies.
G20 Summit latest: PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders planting Mangroves in Bali forest on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The annual two-day G20 Summit which began on Tuesday entered the second day of the conference with increased political tensions over a missile strike in Poland that killed two people. US President Joe Biden convened an ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders to discuss the matters of the deadly explosion which has put Poland military on alert in the wake of possible escalation of the Russia- Ukraine tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit.

A gathering of the world's major economies, the event is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than the European Union which form the group.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 16 Nov 2022 09:09 AM

    PM Modi expected to meet Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and UK leaders for bilateral talks

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday.

  • Wed, 16 Nov 2022 08:46 AM

    PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali

    The global leaders are gradually arriving to plant mangroves in Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the meeting on Wednesday morning.

  • Wed, 16 Nov 2022 08:34 AM

    Joe Biden convenes 'emergency' meeting on Poland missile strike in Bali

    U.S. President Joe Biden convened an emergecy meeting in Bali on Wednesday after two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine with a “Russian-made” missile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g20 summit
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.