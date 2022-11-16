Watch | Joe Biden stumbles at stairs during visit to Bali forest

United States president Joe Biden Wednesday stumbled while climing a small staircase during his visit to a forested area in Bali in Indonesia, where the G20 is meeting. A video of the stumble has been widely shared online and shows Biden tripping at the top step.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is helped by Indonesian leader Joko Widodo.

Also Read | Why world should care about India energy security? PM explains at G20| Top 10

The visit to Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest was planned as a lighter moment during the summit but the schedule was disrupted after Biden convened an 'emergency' meeting over the missile strike that killed two people in Poland.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'More than population of USA, EU…': In Bali, PM Modi highlights India's achievements since 2014

The blast was initially said to a 'Russian-made' missile 'unlikely' to have been fired by Russia. Latest reports indicate it was caused by Ukraine forces firing at an incoming Russian missile.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared - on his Twitter account - visuals from his visit to the forest. "With G-20 leaders at the mangrove forest in Bali," the caption read.

Modi - who yesterday addressed the Indian community in Bali and met Biden and had a brief moment with Chinese leader Xi Jinping - has also held bilateral talks with France's Emmanuel Macron and is scheduled to meet the leaders of seven other nations - Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom - on the summit's sidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON