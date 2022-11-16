Watch | Joe Biden stumbles at stairs during visit to Bali forest
The visit to Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest was planned as a lighter moment during the summit but the schedule was disrupted after Biden convened an 'emergency' meeting over the missile strike in Poland.
United States president Joe Biden Wednesday stumbled while climing a small staircase during his visit to a forested area in Bali in Indonesia, where the G20 is meeting. A video of the stumble has been widely shared online and shows Biden tripping at the top step.
He is helped by Indonesian leader Joko Widodo.
The visit to Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest was planned as a lighter moment during the summit but the schedule was disrupted after Biden convened an 'emergency' meeting over the missile strike that killed two people in Poland.
The blast was initially said to a 'Russian-made' missile 'unlikely' to have been fired by Russia. Latest reports indicate it was caused by Ukraine forces firing at an incoming Russian missile.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared - on his Twitter account - visuals from his visit to the forest. "With G-20 leaders at the mangrove forest in Bali," the caption read.
Modi - who yesterday addressed the Indian community in Bali and met Biden and had a brief moment with Chinese leader Xi Jinping - has also held bilateral talks with France's Emmanuel Macron and is scheduled to meet the leaders of seven other nations - Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom - on the summit's sidelines.