world news

G7 agrees to increase climate finance, calls on others to join

In a joint communique, G7 countries agreed to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries.
Reuters | , Carbis Bay, England
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:55 PM IST
A general view of G7 leaders and their guests at a working session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England.(AP)

The Group of Seven nations agreed on Sunday to increase their climate finance contributions and meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries, calling on other developed countries to join the effort.

In a copy of a joint communique following a weekend meeting of the world's seven largest advanced economies, the G7 said: "We reaffirm the collective developed countries goal to jointly mobilise $100 billion/year from public and private sources, through to 2025, in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation."

"Towards this end, we commit to each increase and improve our overall international public climate finance contributions for this period and call on other developed countries to join and enhance their contributions to this effort."

Topics
g7 summit
