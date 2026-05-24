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Gaza flotilla activists return to Ireland, UK

Gaza flotilla activists return to Ireland, UK

Published on: May 24, 2026 02:29 am IST
AFP |
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British and Irish activists who were part of a Gaza-bound flotilla seized and deported by Israel returned to London and Dublin on Saturday, following global condemnation over their treatment.

Gaza flotilla activists return to Ireland, UK

Among the Irish activists who arrived at Dublin Airport via Turkey was Margaret Connolly, sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly.

She recounted being held with the other detained activists in "containers", where she said several people risked hypothermia.

Several supporters sporting keffiyeh scarves and Palestinian flags turned out to welcome the Irish activists, who described being "abused" and "tortured" in detention.

"We were split in groups and the next couple of days were some of the most horrific times I've ever experienced," said activist Tom Deasy.

Seven UK-based activists also landed at London's Stansted Aiport on Saturday, many still wearing Israeli prison tracksuits. They alleged that Israeli forces had shot rubber bullets at them when intercepting the convoy of vessels earlier this week.

Since the start of the Gaza war, sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the territory has suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

vid-aks/jj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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