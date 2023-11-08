Georgia woman serving as Israeli cop who defended country against October 7 Hamas attack stabbed to death by teen

An Israeli-American woman who reportedly protected a kibbutz against the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy on Monday, November 6. 20-year-old Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, of Georgia, was attacked as she patrolled Jerusalem’s Old City with two other officers.

Lubin was critically injured in the attack. She later succumbed to her injuries. While a second officer suffered minor injuries, another fought off the boy, according to New York Post.

Israel Defence Forces found and killed the boy white raiding a refugee camp, prompting clashes between local Palestinians and soldiers. “Mapping was conducted in preparation for the demolition of the house of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack yesterday in Jerusalem,” the IDF wrote on X. “During the activity, suspects threw stones and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces who responded by shooting, injuries were detected.”

Israeli press reported that the attacker was shot dead by other Border Police officers. Over the night, as many as 28 wanted persons were arrested, 11 of them allegedly associated with Hamas. The IDF also destroyed a warehouse of weapons “containing gas cylinders and other materials intended for the preparation of explosives.”

Lubin lived in Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta, and later immigrated to Israel from the US in August 2021, according to the Atlanta Jewish Times. In March 2022, she joined the Israel border police as part of her Army duty. She was living in Israel without her family. The place she lived in – the Kibbutz Sa’ad – was attacked by Hamas on October 7. Lubin’s alleged last video shows her smiling, waving at the camera and saying she loves her family.

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, “Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death. Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

