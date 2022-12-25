Germany seeks 'clear global reaction' to Taliban curbs on women

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 25, 2022 09:40 PM IST

"Those who exclude women and young girls from work, from education and from public life not only ruin their country... We will try to get a clear reaction from the international community," Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. (File image)(REUTERS)
AFP |

Germany's foreign minister on Sunday called for a "clear reaction from the international community" as Afghanistan's ruling Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organisations after preventing them from attending university.

"Sexist persecution can constitute a crime against humanity," she said.

The latest restriction comes less than a week after the hardline Islamists banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

Topics
germany taliban afghanistan
