Germany warns prominent public figures about possible iPhone hack after Apple sends spyware alerts

The government in Germany has warned politicians and public figures against a potential spyware attack on their iPhones.

Customers at Apple's Fifth Avenue store during the first day of in-store sales of Apple's latest products in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 18. (Representational) (Bloomberg)

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On Monday, the Financial Times first reported that Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) issued a note Sunday saying that they are looking into many Germany parliamentarians and other public individuals receiving an alert from Apple suggesting their iPhones may have been compromised by a mercenary spyware. Apple reportedly started sending out security alerts to many of Germany's prominent figures, mostly politicians, about the potential hack.

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Apple sends out these alerts regularly to warn users about potential cases of security compromise. But the incident received heightened attention following the BSI's note saying they are “taking the incident and the warning very seriously.”

So far, the individuals who may have been affected by the potential spyware attack have not been publicly identified. German authorities have also not revealed who they suspect could be behind it. The FT reported that the alert reached MPs, government staff, journalists and a group of parliamentarians and their associates on a tour to Asia along with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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{{^usCountry}} The BSI said that anyone who has received the alert from Apple should "assume that their device may have been compromised.” It urged those affected to contact the agency "directly." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BSI said that anyone who has received the alert from Apple should "assume that their device may have been compromised.” It urged those affected to contact the agency "directly." {{/usCountry}}

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"The BSI is unaware whether these notifications indicate actual compromises or merely signal attempted attacks. Generally, mercenary spyware is assumed to infect devices without the user's knowledge or consent – ​​for example, via a specially crafted message that doesn't require opening," the agency said. "Users typically remain unaware of the infection. Once a device is compromised, attackers can access messages – including those within encrypted messaging services – as well as calls, contacts, calendars, location, camera, and microphone."

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The report by FT noted that Apple sent out similar alerts to users in at least 99 countries.

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Germany's police and intelligence agencies have used commercial spyware, including Israel's Pegasus and FinFisher, to access encrypted communications and monitor suspects' devices. After the issues raised privacy concerns, Germany's Constitutional Court restricted spyware use in investigations involving less serious offences in August 2025.