Home / World News / Germany's Merkel calls 'unexpected' meeting after agreeing to extend lockdown
world news

Germany's Merkel calls 'unexpected' meeting after agreeing to extend lockdown

At talks on Monday, which extended into early hours of Tuesday, Merkel and premiers of 16 states had agreed to extend lockdown till April 18.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
German chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states for Wednesday morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed on Tuesday to extend the lockdown to April 18.

At talks on Monday with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Merkel had pushed for a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.

But state premiers pushed back at the talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday, only agreeing to call on citizens to stay at home for five days over the the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the pandemic.

The move drew criticism from all sides, with businesses lamenting the extended lockdown and medical experts saying the new measures were not tough enough to prevent the exponential spread of more infectious variants of the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Poland adds 29,978 new cases, highest single- day spike since start of pandemic

Myanmar: 7-year-old girl killed after security forces open fire in Mandalay

Taiwan to help allies buy vaccines, but not from China

German Chancellor Merkel, state governors to meet on Covid-19 measures

Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats and the premier of Germany's most populous state, told the regional parliament he expected a very critical discussion about what had happened during the talks earlier this week.

Merkel's CDU has come under increasing fire for its handling of the pandemic due to the slow pace of vaccinations and a corruption scandal over the procurement of face masks, hurting its poll ratings ahead of a national election in September.

Germany reported another 15,813 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,690,523, while the death toll rose by 248 to 75,212.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, which the government has used as a key metric to decide on lockdown steps, was stable at 108.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Germany extends coronavirus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:06 AM IST
travel

Four-week lockdown extension proposed in Germany to avoid health-care overload

UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:45 PM IST
world news

Germany mulls extending curbs into April as Covid-19 worsens

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
world news

Covid-19: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters in Germany

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:09 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP