Germany's to-be chancellor Friedrich Merz questions NATO's future amid Trump's remarks on European security

Reuters |
Feb 24, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Friedrich Merz, Germany's potential Chancellor, questioned NATO's stability and called for Europe to strengthen its defense independence

Germany's next Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned on Sunday whether NATO would remain in its "current form" by June in light of the comments by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, and that Europe must quickly establish an independent defence capability.

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Sunday if NATO will continue in its "current form" by June and emphasised the need for Europe to swiftly develop an autonomous defence capacity.(AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Sunday if NATO will continue in its "current form" by June and emphasised the need for Europe to swiftly develop an autonomous defence capacity.(AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

"I would never have thought that I would have to say something like this in a TV show but, after Donald Trump's remarks last week...it is clear that this government does not care much about the fate of Europe," Merz told German public broadcaster ARD after his conservatives won a national election.

Last week, the Trump administration shocked European allies by telling them they must take care of their own security and rely less on the United States, while announcing talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without involving Europe.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned Europeans "stark strategic realities" would prevent the U.S. from being primarily focused on the security of Europe.

Referring to a NATO summit scheduled for June, Merz said he was curious to see "whether we will still be talking about NATO in its current form then or whether we will have to establish an independent European defence capability much more quickly".

On Friday, Merz told public broadcaster ZDF that Germany would need to come to terms with the possibility that Trump might not stick with NATO's mutual-defence pledge unrestrictedly.

He said this meant that Berlin might need to become less reliant on the U.S. with regard to their nuclear umbrella, too, and advocated talks with Europe's nuclear powers France and Britain about an expansion of their nuclear protection.

Merz, a transatlanticist, has been more hawkish against Russia than the acting Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggesting medium-range Taurus missiles might be sent to Kyiv under his reign, something Scholz has strictly rejected.

On Sunday, he was echoed by acting Economy Minister Robert Habeck whose Greens may form part of a new coalition government with Merz's conservatives.

"We are in a historically unique situation now. The Americans do not only leave Europe alone but work against Europe," Habeck warned.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
