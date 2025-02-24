Menu Explore
Donald Trump hails German election results: ‘People got tired of no common sense agenda’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 07:15 AM IST

Friedrich Merz won the German national election, while Alternative for Germany doubled its support in the strongest showing for a far-right party

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Friedrich Merz-led Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on their victory in Germany's national election.

US President Donald Trump and German conservative leader Friedrich Merz
US President Donald Trump and German conservative leader Friedrich Merz

On his social media platform Truth Social, he said,"Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years."

"This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump. Congratulations to all -- many more victories to follow!!!" Trump added.

German national election results

Merz won the national election on Sunday, while Alternative for Germany doubled its support in the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, projections showed.

Incumbent chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats after what he called “a bitter election result.”

According to AP, projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

Merz said he hopes to put a coalition government together by Easter. But that's likely to be challenging.

The election took place seven months earlier than originally planned after Scholz’s coalition collapsed in November, three years into a term that was increasingly marred by infighting.

There was widespread discontent and not much enthusiasm for any of the candidates.

The campaign was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe’s biggest economy and pressure to curb migration — something that caused friction after Merz pushed hard in recent weeks for a tougher approach. It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe’s alliance with the United States.

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO. It has been Ukraine’s second-biggest weapons supplier, after the U.S. It will be central to shaping the continent’s response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration’s confrontational foreign and trade policy.

