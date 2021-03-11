Home / World News / Giant billboards in Canada thank Indian PM Modi for providing Covid-19 vaccines
A total of nine billboards towering over major highways in the Greater Toronto Area with a message went live on Wednesday, with four more locations scheduled for Monday in the town of Brampton
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:07 AM IST
A billboard in the Greater Toronto Area that carries a message thanking India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending across Covid-19 vaccines to Canada. (Supplied photo)

An Indo-Canadian community group has sponsored a series of billboards across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing Covid-19 vaccines to Canada at the request of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

The billboards feature an image of Modi against the backdrop of the flags of India and Canada, and reads, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi”, adding, “Long Live Canada-India Friendship”.

A total of nine billboards towering over major highways in the GTA with the message went live on Wednesday with four more locations scheduled for Monday in the town of Brampton.

“Our objective is to highlight the natural friendship between Canada and India and to highlight this positive development with India sending vaccines to Canada,” said Rao Yendamuri, president of Hindu Forum Canada, the community group behind the billboard campaign.

The first shipment of Indian-made Covishield vaccines arrived in Canada last Wednesday. A total of two million Covid-19 doses will be exported to Canada by mid-May under the agreement, while India has not ruled out additional consignments.

The organisers of the billboards said they are pleased that their campaign commenced on the eve of the first anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus disease as a pandemic.

