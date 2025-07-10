Giant stadium-sized asteroid to make close approach to Earth on July 11. Check details

NASA has predicted a giant asteroid, estimated to be nearly the size of a stadium, to make a close approach into Earth's orbit on Friday. This asteroid had last entered earth's orbit on Jul 1, 1988, said NASA.(Unsplash/ representational)

The asteroid is predicted to enter our planet's orbit for less than a minute, roughly at 04:46 hrs on July 11.

The approximate size of the celestial body, named 2005 VO5 by NASA is estimated to be 1,200 ft, and the closest approach distance would be 6,090,000 km, said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory(JPL), under California Institute of Technology.

What is the asteroid 2005 VO5 and what is its speed?

2005 VO5 is classified under the Apollo [NEO, PHA] group of asteroids by JPL.

The body's SPK ID is 3299722, according to the official website. At the approach, the object's velocity relative to the celestial body was 14.38 kilometres per second.

The maximum approach distance is 0.04068 astronomical units.

(1 au = 149597870.70 km)

When did this asteroid last enter earth's orbit? When will it enter next?

This asteroid last entered Earth's orbit on July 1, 1988, at 09:07 hrs. NASA has predicted its approach into our orbit on July 11, 2062, exactly 37 years from now.

Is ISRO tracking asteroids?

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) closely monitors asteroids that pass by the planet through its Space Objects Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) network.

What are the parameters of the asteroid?

The orbital parameters of the asteroid are:

Element Value Perihelion distance 0.8821698772556034 au Inclination 14.24115086635929 degrees Longitude of the ascending node 100.9532207526413 degrees Argument of perihelion 242.0453747011213 degrees Mean motion 0.3460660733417253 degrees per day Aphelion distance 3.136293624163837 au Semi-major axis 2.00923175070972 au View All Prev Next

The physical parameters include the the absolute magnitude which is 19.76.

Has ISRO issued a warning against the asteroid 2005 VO5?

ISRO has not yet issued a warning for this asteroid, probably implying that it poses no threat to Earth.