Glasgow airport partially shut as suspicious item found in passenger’s bag

Glasgow International Airport in Scotland was partially locked down after a suspicious package was found in a passenger's bag as hundreds were left lining up in queues, a report said. Police and fire crews arrived at the airport after being alerted by staff, according to a report by The Mirror.

Large queues were built up around the check-in desks and some passengers were left standing in the car park, the report added saying that a spokesperson from the airport said passengers are facing delays as emergency services investigate the package.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights will face delays while checks are carried out, he said adding that the terminal building has been closed "as a precaution".

“Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at Glasgow Airport. The terminal building has been closed as a precaution. However, not evacuated. No further details are available at this time,” the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail