Glasgow Gurdwara condemns incident of blocking Indian envoy from attending event

Glasgow Gurdwara has strongly condemned the Friday incident where the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Dorwaiswami, was blocked by some pro-Khalistan elements from participating in a planned interaction. In a statement issued on Saturday, the Gurdwara said “certain unknown individuals” from outside the Glasgow area went on to disrupt the “peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship” after the envoy's departure, adding that the Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds.

Pro-Khalistan activists in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US have stepped up their activities against the backdrop of the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Nijjar.(Reuters)

The statement read, "Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith."

Earlier in the day, the High Commission of India in London said that three people from outside Scotland “deliberately disrupted“ the visit, and one even attempted to violently force open the diplomatic vehicle as their vehicle arrived at Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib on Albert Drive. As they hurled threats and abuses, the High Commissioner (HC) and Consul General of India (CG) decided to leave the premises to avert any further altercation.

“It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organisers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided. The High Commission of India has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police,” the HC stated.

The local police said it was called to the “disturbance”, and its enquiries remain ongoing.

“We were called around 1.05 pm on Friday, 29 September, to a report of a disturbance that happened in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow. There were no reports of any injuries, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

The incident follows a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

