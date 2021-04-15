Home / World News / Global Covid-19 vaccine supply "incredibly tight", COVAX needs funds: Gavi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The global supply of Covid-19 vaccine is "incredibly tight" and the COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved, the Gavi vaccine alliance ceo Seth Berkley said on Thursday.

"We urgently need commitments of a further $2 billion from donors and $1 billion from countries supported by multilateral development banks. Included in the $2 billion we ask for is $150 million from the private sector," Berkley told an event, referring to a funding target for June.

Stanley Erck, Novavax ceo, said that the U.S.-based company had vaccine production capabilities in more than 20 facilities and that it was "well on our way to securing regulatory authorisations around the world".

