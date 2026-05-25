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Global tension, funding woes threaten peacekeeping missions: SIPRI

Global tension, funding woes threaten peacekeeping missions: SIPRI

Published on: May 25, 2026 03:36 am IST
AFP |
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Geopolitical tensions and a funding crisis are jeopardising peacekeeping missions, particularly those under the auspices of the United Nations, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute warned on Monday.

Global tension, funding woes threaten peacekeeping missions: SIPRI

Just under 79,000 international personnel were deployed in international peacekeeping operations at the end of 2025, the lowest number in at least 25 years, the institute said in a report.

"If things continue in this way, we could see a dramatic weakening of multilateral conflict management and the near-complete sidelining of institutions like the United Nations, due to a perfect storm of funding, political and geopolitical factors," Jair van der Lijn, director of SIPRI's peace operations and conflict management programme, said in a statement.

"The result is likely to be more conflicts, and these conflicts are likely to have even graver impacts on civilians as states abandon long-established norms."

A total of 58 peacekeeping operations were in place in 2025, dropping below the threshold of 60 for the first time since 2016.

Support for the principle of multilateral conflict management remains nonetheless solid, SIPRI said.

"However, to sustain multilateral conflict management states will need to go beyond expressions of support they will need to provide predictable funding and create enough political space to enable effective multilateral responses," SIPRI research Claudia Pfeifer Cruz said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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