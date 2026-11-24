Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has joined the growing list of prominent figures welcoming Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO. (REUTERS) more less

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The Likud party leader described the development as a positive sign for the company's ties with Israel as Nvidia operates several R&D centers across the country and employs thousands of Israelis.

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The Prime Minister's Office account issued his statement on X, "Nvidia's partnership with Israel's tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel's innovation economy. Continuity in Nvidia's leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry.”

Nvidia board unanimously approved Huang's return

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia announced on Monday that Jensen Huang had been brought back as president and CEO, following his resignation over allegations of extramarital relationships, one of which reportedly involved a suspected Chinese spy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia announced on Monday that Jensen Huang had been brought back as president and CEO, following his resignation over allegations of extramarital relationships, one of which reportedly involved a suspected Chinese spy. {{/usCountry}}

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The company said its board unanimously approved his return after holding multiple discussions and meetings, during which members reaffirmed their confidence in Huang's leadership and his ability to steer the chipmaker.

Also read | Trump puts Jensen Huang in iconic photo from 2024 assassination attempt

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

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The company further revealed that it had consulted senior US government officials before finalizing the decision, adding that Huang's return to the helm did not raise any national security concerns.

Trump claims role in Huang's reinstatement

US President Donald Trump also said following the announcement that he had communicated with Nvidia's board, both “directly” and "indirectly" intermediaries, regarding Huang's return. Trump justified his involvement in the board's decision, saying he was concerned China might “hire” Huang.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, claiming he had "convinced" the board to bring Huang back.

Also read | 'Mistake has been corrected': Elon Musk after Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

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“I think the board acted really responsibly. They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," he added.

Huang vows renewed commitment

Jensen Huang, meanwhile, welcomed his return to the top position at Nvidia, saying he was honoured to resume his role as president and CEO.

"I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he said in the statement.

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Deep Dive Why did Benjamin Netanyahu call Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO “good news” for Israel? Netanyahu said continuity in Nvidia’s leadership was positive for the company’s partnership with Israel’s tech sector. He said that partnership creates value for Nvidia and Israel’s innovation economy. What is Nvidia’s connection to Israel? Nvidia operates several research and development centers in Israel and employs thousands of Israelis. Netanyahu said its partnership with Israel’s tech sector has created value for both. How could Huang’s reinstatement affect Nvidia’s partnership with Israel? Netanyahu described leadership continuity as good news for the partnership. The articles do not detail any specific changes to Nvidia’s operations or investments in Israel following Huang’s return.

This story is being updated.