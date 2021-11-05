Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Google account update: Here's what will change from Nov 9
world news

Google account update: Here's what will change from Nov 9

Starting November 9, the two-step verification process will be activated on all Google accounts.
Google account update: Here's what will change from Nov 9. (REUTERS File)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tech giant Google will soon end the one-click login for your account. The company has, however, introduced a new way to login to your account. According to reports, a person having a Google account will need to go through a two-step verification (2SV) process. This new way of login is expected to provide an additional layer of protection to your Google account.

“For years, Google has been at the forefront of innovation in two-step verification (2SV), one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts and networks. 2SV is strongest when it combines both "something you know" (like a password) and "something you have" (like your phone or a security key)," Google had said in a blog post in October.

Here's how you can get the Google account update:

- Once the 2SV is auto-enrolled to sign in to your Google account, login with a password first.

- You will then need to give your mobile number. An OTP (one-time-password) will be sent via text, voice call, or Google’s mobile app.

- After receiving the OTP, you will need to provide the code in the login bar.

RELATED STORIES

Many people have already gone through the 2SV earlier while logging into their Google accounts for the first time recently or using a new device to sign in. Starting November 9, the process will be activated on all Google accounts and users will need to go through the two-step verification to be able to access their accounts.

What is 2SV?

The two-step verification is meant to ensure security from possible attacks from hackers. The process, which includes your password as well as your phone number, will ensure that hackers cannot access your information even if they have your password. Even if someone has your password, they will need to know the verification code sent on your phone to access your account while logging in.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping likely to agree to reopen consulates: Report

Canada’s Trudeau extends greetings on Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas

Covid-19 to push Canada’s health care spending to record levels
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP