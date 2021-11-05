Google account update: Here's what will change from Nov 9

Tech giant Google will soon end the one-click login for your account. The company has, however, introduced a new way to login to your account. According to reports, a person having a Google account will need to go through a two-step verification (2SV) process. This new way of login is expected to provide an additional layer of protection to your Google account.

“For years, Google has been at the forefront of innovation in two-step verification (2SV), one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts and networks. 2SV is strongest when it combines both "something you know" (like a password) and "something you have" (like your phone or a security key)," Google had said in a blog post in October.

Here's how you can get the Google account update:

- Once the 2SV is auto-enrolled to sign in to your Google account, login with a password first.

- You will then need to give your mobile number. An OTP (one-time-password) will be sent via text, voice call, or Google’s mobile app.

- After receiving the OTP, you will need to provide the code in the login bar.

Many people have already gone through the 2SV earlier while logging into their Google accounts for the first time recently or using a new device to sign in. Starting November 9, the process will be activated on all Google accounts and users will need to go through the two-step verification to be able to access their accounts.

What is 2SV?

The two-step verification is meant to ensure security from possible attacks from hackers. The process, which includes your password as well as your phone number, will ensure that hackers cannot access your information even if they have your password. Even if someone has your password, they will need to know the verification code sent on your phone to access your account while logging in.

