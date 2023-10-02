Google Doodle celebrates Appalachian Trail, world's longest hiking-only footpath in Virginia

On October 2, 1968, the National Trails System Act established the Appalachian Trail as one of the country's first National Scenic Trails. Google Doodle is celebrating the day with a doodle of the highest viewpoint of the trail.

Consequently, over the years over 14,000 people have completed the trek.

Spanning across 14 U.S. states, the 2,190-mile trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. Traversing through dense forests, gushing rivers and peaking mountain summits along the east coast, this trail has been a hikers's favourite for over 100 years.

It was in 1921 when Benton MacKaye, a forester, and conservationist first proposed the idea. The original plan made by him, titled An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning, outlined a stretch of many self-sustaining agricultural camps along the way of the trail.

As he continued the promotion of this idea, many like-minded people joined the cause and formed the Appalachian Trail Conference.

Finally in 1937, thanks to the efforts of many trailblazers, the trail was fully connected from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine.

In 1947, a hiker named Earl Shaffer reported the first complete hike from one end of the trail to another and piqued the interest of travellers.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Trails System Act 1968, which recognised the Appalachian Trail as one of the first national scenic trails and federal land.

Various travellers and trekkers now find their way on this trail to complete the four-to-six-month thru-hike.

Social Media Reactions

Many have taken to social media to appreciate Google's Doodle of the Appalachian Trail.

"Well done Google. Look forward to being on the trail in a few weeks for my yearly section hike.

Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail," wrote an X user.

Many who were not aware of the significance of the day thanked Google for the informative doodle.

"A Google Doodle I thoroughly enjoyed.

Did not know the significance of Oct 2 until today.

On October 2nd 1968, the National Trails System Act established AT as one of the country's first National Scenic Trails."

A user on X actually shared how they've dreamt for a while of hiking through the trail. “Today's Google Doodle makes me so sad because I've wanted to do a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail for over a decade now, and I don't think I'll ever get to do it between the expense and my health and the world being on fire. 😭”