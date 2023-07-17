Spine-chilling Google Street View images show Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann chatting with woman

Spine-chillingGoogle Street View images has captured Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, talking to an unidentified woman in June 2022. Several New Yorkers are seen walking past. The images were captured on East 36th Street near Rex’s Midtown Manhattan office just ten months before he was caught by police.

Google Street View images has captured Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, talking to an unidentified woman (Google Maps)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 6-foot-4 alleged killer is seen in the photos carrying a bag on his shoulder. He is seen standing next to a young woman with her arms folded outside a smoke shop. The photos, first uncovered by online sleuths, were snapped by the internet company’s mapping services.

(Google Maps)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex has been arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. The 59-year-old married dad wascaught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex hadworked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture.

Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex reportedly had“an arsenal” of over 200 guns stashed at his home in Long Island. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not. That’s something we’re still taking a look at.” Rodney added, “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON