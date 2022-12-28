Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Greece rattled by strong earthquake, tremors felt in Athens

world news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 06:13 PM IST

Greece Earthquake: Massive earthquake struck Greece. (Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometres, struck around 1224 GMT.

Mallika Soni

greece earthquake
