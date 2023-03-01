Videos: 16 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

Sixteen people were killed and at least 85 injured in a collision of two trains near the city of Larissa in Greece, news agency Reuters reported quoting fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis. The trains collided in central Greece late on Tuesday after which rescue teams evacuated passengers as at least two carriages caught fire, the fire brigade said.

Almost 40 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 250 were evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses, local media reported.

Local media reports said said "tens of people" were injured while the fire brigade said that the fire has been put out, adding that "some passengers" were pulled from the wreckage unconscious.

Videos shared widely on social media showed derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and smoke while rescue workers attempted to look for trapped passengers.

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated said, as per news agency Reuters.

"It was like an earthquake," another passenger said.

