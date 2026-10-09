TCS says will hire 15,000 people in US, won't be impacted by new green card curbs

Tata Consultancy Services reacted on Friday to the United States' fresh curbs on Green Card filings by the firm and said that it will hire 15,000 people in US and will not be impacted by new rules.

TCS said its PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years. (REUTERS/Representative)

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TCS is among eight firms hit by the Trump administration's decision to freeze some Green Card filings amid its widening visa crackdown it says targets fraud and American job losses. Infosys is also among the firms hit by the move.

However, TCS expressed confidence that it expects that suspension from the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) will not impact its workforce strategy and customer engagements in the US.

Deep Dive What is the US green card PERM freeze affecting TCS? The suspension means the Labor Department will not accept new or process pending PERM applications involving TCS. PERM is required for most employment-based green cards and requires employers to show that hiring a foreign worker will not harm US workers’ wages, conditions or job opportunities. Will the green card curbs affect TCS's US hiring plans? TCS said it expects to hire 15,000 people in the US over five years and expressed confidence that the new rules are unlikely to affect those plans. Does the TCS PERM suspension cancel employees' H-1B visas? The suspension concerns the PERM route to employment-based green cards. The related report said it does not directly affect current H-1B visa holders, though it could block a common path from temporary work status to permanent residency.

US Labour Department’s permanent labour certification process, known as PERM, is required for most employment-based Green Cards. Under the program, employers must show that hiring a foreign worker will not harm the wages, working conditions or job opportunities of US workers.

‘Will hire 15,000 people over 5 years’

TCS took note of announcement by the US Government on PERM and said that it will comply with any directive from the Department of Labor. It added that it will hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years to augment its local workforce.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centers throughout the country. As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce,” TCS said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centers throughout the country. As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce,” TCS said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The firm also said that its PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years that it is why, its workforce strategy and customer engagements will not be impacted by the suspension of the program.

Apart from TCS and Infosys, other firms hit by the move are Cognizant, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Adobe and Capgemin.

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“We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies,” US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said while announcing the suspension of the firms from the program.