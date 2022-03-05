'Greenlight to bombing': Zelenskyy hits out at NATO for refusing to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at NATO on Saturday for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia mounts offensive from the air. In a bitter and emotional nighttime address, Zelenskyy said that the West’s military alliance will be responsible for the deaths and destruction in Ukraine as NATO’s “weakness” and “lack of unity” will fully untie Moscow’s hands.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

Zelenskyy’s criticism of the alliance came after NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg rejected to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke a widespread war. During the extraordinary meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that NATO is a defensive alliance and the member countries are not part of this conflict.

“We have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine because that would be even more devastating and more dangerous,” he added.

Zelenskyy blasted NATO countries saying they have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO.

"This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," the Ukrainian President said.

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had called for NATO to act before it was too late.

"If you don't (help us), I am afraid you (NATO) will have to share responsibility for the lives and suffering of the Ukrainian civilians who die because of ruthless Russian pilots dropping bombs on them," said Kuleba.